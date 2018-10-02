Damaged Superior Fire Gear Approved for Replacement

City Council Approves Purchase of New Gear After Husky Explosion Damage

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior Firefighting gear damaged in the Husky Refinery Explosion is being replaced, thanks to a settlement agreement with the oil refinery company.

The Fire Department was approved Tuesday night by the City Council to use the settlement money to purchase new turnout gear.

Firefighters who came in contact with hazardous materials during that massive explosion at the Superior Plant.

“It’s going to be nice to get in new gear that we don’t have to worry about any residual contaminants in the gear, and they will be in new, safe gear,” said Superior Fire Chief Steve Panger.

Husky agreed to pay the Fire Department $106,591.68.