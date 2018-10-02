Duluth man Sentenced to 16 Years for Attempted Murder

DULUTH, Minn. – Joshua Leigh Miller, 25, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the attempted murder of a 34-year-old woman last July.

Miller shot the woman in a Lincoln Park neighborhood on July 9, 2017 telling authorities he believed the woman shorted him in a drug deal that happened the previous day.

Miller was found guilty of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Third Degree Assault, and Burglary in the First Degree.