First Witness Celebrates I Stand With Kids Day

The event celebrated the end of their month-long campaign.

DULUTH, Minn. – First Witness Child Advocacy Center has spent the past month raising money and education for those who have experienced trauma of child abuse, and they held a celebration today to end their campaign.

The 6th annual I Stand With Kids campaign has been going on for the past month. They’ve collecting donations, holding educational programs at school so kids can stay safe, and teaching the community how to create a safe place for children.

First Witness held their I Stand With Kids day on Tuesday to say thank you to the community and give the kids a fun experience.

The event also displayed all of the Blue Kids that were sponsored over the past month, showing how much the community supported this cause.

“Our big goal today is to give kids a message that we’re here for them, the community is here for kids and we’re here to help them to be safe and have happy, fun lives,” executive director of First Witness Tracie Clanaugh said.

First Witness once again partnered with the Valley Youth Center to host the event. The Valley Youth Center said the partnership was easy because they all just want to see the kids happy.

“It’s always fun to see the chaos and the kids running around, whistles blowing and just the atmosphere. It’s nice to see the kids smile I mean, sometimes they don’t get the chance to smile every day,” agency director of Valley Youth Center Wes Salgy said.

To learn more about the campaign or First Witness, visit their website.