Holiday Center Market Experiment Now Open

The Holiday Center Market is open until Dec.18 every Tuesday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Downtown Farmers’ Market in Duluth is doing an experiment.

As the winter season approaches the market is now moving indoors.

Tuesday was the introduction to the Holiday Center Market.

The plan is to have a variety of vendors each week.

From cooking demonstrations to fresh produce, your options are on a wide scale.

It’s a way to give an opportunity to vendors like Golden Gardens who will set up shop for the duration of the market.

“Awesome to be here, it’s nice,” said Bruce Schmidt of Golden Gardens. “You don’t have to fight the snow or weather and second we enjoy raising produce.

The holiday center is located on Superior Street in downtown Duluth.

If you’d like to become a vendor at the Holiday Center Market, click here.