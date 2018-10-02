Husky Energy Facing Thousands in OSHA Penalties

The Company has 15 Days to Respond

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – According to a U.S. Department of Labor new release Tuesday afternoon OSHA has cited the Superior Refining Company LLC for failure to control the use and release of highly hazardous chemicals.

The Superior based company is facing $83,150 in penalties.

“Ensuring the mechanical integrity of critical equipment used during the refinery shutdown operation could have prevented this incident,” said OSHA Eau Claire Area Office Director Mark Hysell. “Superior Refining Company LLC has been working cooperatively with OSHA to ensure a comprehensive process safety management program is implemented at the facility before resuming production.”

The company has 15 business days to respond to the citations and either request an informal conference or the contest the findings.

To see the full Citation and Notification of Penalty document you can click here.