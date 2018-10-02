Knowing Your Neighbors: Diamond Royal Tack

The one stop shop for all your Weatern wear needs in the Northland!

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Northern Midwest isn’t normally knowing for its Western staples, but Fox 21 found one of the only places in the Twin Ports that can help you gear up for a ride.

On the brim of Lake Superior, Diamond Royal Tack has a little something for everyone, but the family owned business focuses on giving those in the horse community a place to call home.

“We try to get the horse community to communicate a little more and have an option for them to come to a place where all of the disciplines are represented,” store manager Amanda Crist said.

The Crist family moved into the Mariner Mall in Superior in 2005, but selling tack and show gear started long before shop opened up.

“We were kind of bored just sitting around waiting all the time so we started selling out of the back of our pick–up truck,” Owner Janiel Crist said.

The family participated in horse shows for several years while Amanda was young, but now Amanda and her parents spend most of their time between their two business locations.

“When we first stared the store we were only selling tack, and we kept getting asked, ‘Well don’t you have hats? Don’t you have boots,'” Janiel said.

The store quickly moved from its first spot in the mall to a much larger location within a year. In 2018, they opened their second location in the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth, Beyond the Barn.

“We realized very quickly that we couldn’t only make a go of it selling tack, we had to bring in the whole life style,” Janiel said.

Products between the two stores range from classic gear like boots and hats to personalize embroidered items. They offer services for customers like leather shaping and adjustments, and they even hold classes once a year for those interested learning about horses and the gear used.

“People kind of get this impression that you have to own horses or be a farmer or rancher of some sort in order to come look at what we have or just come into the store or look at what we have and it’s not really about that at all,” Amanda said.

As the Crist family moves forward, they want to continue growing their inventory outside of Western gear both in-store and online, in hopes of reaching as many people as possible. For more information, you can find their website here.