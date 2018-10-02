Minnesotans Have Third Gender Option for Driver’s License

Applicants can now Check 'X'

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesotans have another gender option when applying for a driver’s license or renewing an old one.

Besides the usual male or female, applicants can now check `X’ if they don’t want to be identified as a man or woman.

The unannounced option began Monday on the first day the state began accepting applications for the new Real ID, which has more stringent requirements.

The state Driver and Vehicle Services division says applicants don’t need to provide any documentation if they want to mark `X’ for gender.

The agency says the third gender option was a business decision to “better serve all Minnesotans.”