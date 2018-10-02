New Superior Fire Station Under Construction

Station is expected to open in early 2019

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A new fire station is being built in Superior.

The $5 million building will be about twice as big as the current fire station.

It’s expected to be completed next summer after years of planning and months of construction.

Crews expect to have the exterior of the building complete by the time the weather becomes very cold this winter. They will then take several months to finish the inside of the building.

Fire Chief Steve Panger tells us the new building will give his department a lot of advantages like drive-through stalls for fire trucks, more accessibility for the public, and more training opportunities.

“The hose tower, which is generally used in the past for just drying hose, it will now double as a training tower and provide benefits for that training prop that will always be available to the firefighters,” said Panger.

The Fire Department expects to move into the new building in March.

They will use the old building for training until it’s torn down.

Construction of the new fire station is expected to be fully complete at the end of June.