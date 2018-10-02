PAVSA Shares Impact of Senate Confirmation Hearings On Survivors

Experts say each survivor has their own pathway to healing and it may take years for that person to speak up because of fear and confusion.

DULUTH, Minn. – More and more survivors of sexual violence are learning to find their voice after watching testimony during nomination hearings from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In Duluth many people are reaching out to the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault (PAVSA).

PAVSA staff tell us they’ve been busy with new people wanting to talk and people who’ve received services in the past that were triggered by the hearings.

“I think that that’s empowered some people to come forward, whether it’s to report or just have a discussion or reach out for some sort of self care, no matter how long its been since an incident maybe occurred for them,” PAVSA Executive Director Sara Niemi.

“A lot of times this might bring up conversations that are difficult with loved ones you have, people in your office,” said Niemi. “Basically, anyone because of the dialogue right now, that can be a strain on your loved ones. They might not know how to respond.”

PAVSA offers legal help, general advocacy and i’ts free of charge and confidential.

The PAVSA office is on East 1st Street in Duluth.