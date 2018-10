Prep Volleyball: Spartans Sweep Greyhounds on “Dig Pink” Night

Superior held a special event at their volleyball match against Duluth East.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – In prep volleyball action, Superior swept Duluth East 3-0 Tuesday night at Superior High School.

The theme of the night was “Dig Pink”, as all the proceeds will be donated to the Side–Out Foundation which uses youth volleyball to spread awareness for breast cancer.

Superior improves 16-7 as they will take on Rice Lake next Tuesday.