Rudolph, Saints Women’s Soccer Blank Yellowjackets

St. Scholastica's Roni Rudolph gets her sixth shutout of the season against Wisconsin-Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Duluth native Roni Rudolph extends her shutout streak to 507 consecutive minutes as St. Scholastica blanks Wisconsin-Superior 1-0 Tuesday night at the NBC Spartans Sports Complex.

Becca Rancour scored the lone goal of the match for the Saints as Rudolph notched her sixth shutout of the season and has yet to allow a goal in conference play.

St. Scholastica stays unbeaten in UMAC play while Wisconsin-Superior falls to 2-4.