S.S. Meteor Paranormal Investigation

The Last Whaleback Frieghter In The World Is Said To Be Haunted, Fox 21 Investigates This Superior Wisconsin Ship

SUPERIOR, Wis. — For this week’s Northland Uncovered the Fox 21 morning crew is starting a special series throughout the month of October! It’s centered on exploring old historic locations across the Northland and the existence of any paranormal activity within.

This week’s paranormal investigation takes us to the S.S. Meteor in Superior, Wisconsin.

The S.S. Meteor is the last remaining Whaleback freighter designed by Captain Alexander McDougall and was built here in Superior, Wisconsin. These ships, innovative for their time, earned the name “Whaleback” for their cigar-shaped steel hulls that rode low in the water when loaded with cargo.

Fox 21 caught up with local medium and psychic Lady Ocalat, for this special paranormal investigation.

Lady Ocalat prides herself on never investigating a location before she goes on the hunt for spirits and other paranormal voices from within. Throughout the investigation Lady Ocalat and the Fox 21 crew discovered the ringing of unexplained bells, along with many voice recordings being picked up on special electronic devices.

In the coming weeks the Fox 21 crew will be headed to many other places including the Duluth Depot and the Greyhound Bus Museum on the Iron Range.