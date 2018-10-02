St. Louis River Alliance to Host Fall Train Fundraiser Sunday

The St. Louis River Alliance is Teaming up with the Lake Superior Mississippi Railroad for an Afternoon Along the River

DULUTH, Minn. – You may wonder what fall colors and beautiful views of the St. Louis River have in common.

As Kris Eilers, Executive Director of the St. Louis River Alliance would tell you, you’ll have the chance to enjoy both in the same day this Sunday, October 7.

The annual Fall Colors Train Ride on the Lake Superior Mississippi Railroad will begin at 4:00 p.m. with departure at 4:30 p.m.

Attendees can board the train behind the Minit Mart near 71st Avenue West and Grand Avenue.

Door prizes, food and beverages will be provided with the cost of admission.

Tickets are on sale now for $30 dollars.

Click here to purchase your tickets today!