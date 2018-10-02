State Politicians Hold Foxconn Town Hall in Superior

Senators Jennifer Shilling and Janet Bewley and Representative Nick Milroy held the town hall.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s been one year since Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker signed a bill authorizing Foxconn, which would build a huge new manufacturing facility in southeast Wisconsin. But many democrats are still not on board with the concept.

Foxconn is a multinational electronics contract manufacturing company from Taiwan and they plan to create thousands of jobs within Wisconsin. Senator Jennifer Shilling and other legislative democrats held a town hall at the Superior Public Library Tuesday to share their views about Foxconn with the public.

“We believe that people deserve to know the details of this legislation and exactly how it will affect all parts of the state, perhaps positively, but for us in the north, primarily in a negative way,” Wisconsin Senator Janet Bewley said.

They will be holding other town hall events across the state as well.

Foxconn received billions of dollars in taxpayer funded incentives in return for promises of jobs and economic impact for the state.