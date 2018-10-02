Superior Kicks Off Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In 2017, the Douglas County Sheriff's Department and Superior Police received almost 500 domestic violence related calls and CASDA answered almost 2,000 help line calls.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA) is sharing its message of nonviolence.

The latest Domestic Violence Homicide Report says 62 people died in Wisconsin alone, as a result of domestic violence last year.

High School Student Amber witnessed domestic violence in her home when she was a child.

She was brave enough to tell her story while at a CASDA kickoff event for Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the Douglas County Government Center.

While in school Amber would imagine a fight between her parents and police sirens outside of her home.

Amber took on the responsibility of caring for her siblings and stopped going to school.

She says she now is a girl that can potentially make a difference in the world.

“I could not be more proud of my parents for changing their lives around. I’m 17–years–old. I spent my life watching and experienced domestic violence in my home,” said Amber. “I know that if I can make it through this storm this storm that anybody can. If anyone capable’ it’s you.

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month CASDA mourns those who died due to domestic violence, celebrates survivors and connects others who share goals to end domestic violence.

Purple ribbons are a symbol of courage and honor victims who lost their lives.

Many people had one on.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine made a proclamation and stressed that the only person responsible is the perpetrator.

He believes it’s a team effort and personal stories help produce more advocates so they can help victims become survivors.

“Whereas only a coordinated effort can put a stop to this heinous crime and whereas domestic violence month provides an excellent opportunity for citizens to learn more about preventing domestic violence and to show support for the numerous organizations and individuals who provide critical advocacy, services and assistance to victims,” said Paine.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men have been victims of some form of physical violence by an intimate partner within their lifetime.

The Wisconsin Attorney General just announced the launch of new interactive data dashboards regarding domestic abuse incidents and case processing.

Users can now view information about incidents reported by law enforcement, including the number of incidents, suspects, victims, and arrests by county.

Click here to view the dashboards.