Superior Officials, Leaders Raise Awareness for Domestic Violence

October Serves as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Tuesday morning, the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Violence (CASDA) came together with city officials and residents of the community to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event kicked off in the atrium of the Government Center in Superior.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine presented a mayoral proclamation at 10:00 a.m. followed by guest speakers addressing how the Twin Ports community can work to combat domestic violence throughout the year.

The event also included informational displays created by UWS Legal Studies students.

Data shows in 2017, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and Superior Police received 481 domestic violence related calls.

CASDA answered nearly 2,000 calls at their facility in Douglas County. If you’d like to contact CASDA, their number is 1 (800) 649-2921.

Those attending are also invited to pick up a purple flag to promote domestic violence awareness as they are displayed throughout the area.

