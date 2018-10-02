UMD’s Maddie Rooney Named WCHA Goaltender of the Week

The junior saved 51 of 54 shots during UMD's sweep of Boston College.

DULUTH, Minn. – For UMD goalie Maddie Rooney, it had been a year and a half since she played college hockey. But this past weekend, she picked up right where she left off, earning her first of many WCHA Goaltender of the Week honors.

The junior made a league–best 51 saves on 54 shots against then fourth-ranked Boston College, backstopping the Bulldogs to an upset sweep over the Eagles. Rooney will put her seventh–best save percentage up against third-ranked Minnesota this upcoming weekend.

The Gophers were the last college opponent Rooney faced before she was called up to the U.S. National team back in April of 2017.