University Nursery School Expanding With New Location

DULUTH, Minn. – The University Nursery School system in Duluth is expanding its daycare services.

The nursery started almost 50 years ago and by Jan. 2, 2019, the center will expand with a new Jefferson Square location, which opened up about 60 new spots for those seeking daycare services.

But as of right now all of the infant and toddler openings are filled.

“Our new infant program will serve anywhere from 48-60 infants, which will be a growth of anywhere from 30-45 new infant spots in the community,” said University Nursing School CEO Kathy Das. “Our toddlers will go to about 55 or 56.”

The University Nursery School St. Marie location will close due to the expansion.

All University Nursery School St. Marie teachers will be transferred to the Jefferson Square location and infants and toddlers too if their parents decide.

“Jefferson square offers us two huge play yards and a great deal more space,” said Das. “So, that we can give the children a lot more outdoor time and a lot more riding bikes and just being very active. That’s what we want young children to be.”

Jefferson square is helping with some of the renovation and equipment costs.

University Nursery School has four other locations.