Yellowjackets Go Distance Again, Get Win Over Saints

It would take UW-Superior five sets to claim the road win.

DULUTH, Minn. – For the second time this season, the UW-Superior and St. Scholastica volleyball teams battled through five sets to determine a winner. And for the second time this season, the Yellowjackets picked up the road win against the Saints, 3-2.

UW-Superior won the first set 25-14 but St. Scholastica battled back in the second to get the 25-20 win to tie things up. The Yellowjackets took the lead once again with the 25-19 win but the Saints fought back again to tie it up, 25-19, forcing a fifth set. But the Yellowjackets would continue to roll as they won the fifth set, 15-10, to win the match.

Saints’ Brooke Schermann led all scorers with 16 kills while Yellowjacket Emily VerWay led the way with 57 assists.

CSS (7-11) will be back in the Reif Gym on Wednesday hosting UW-Eau Claire. UWS (14-6) will host St. Catherine on Wednesday.