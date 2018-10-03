Duluth Murder Case Being Moved to Brainerd

DULUTH, Minn. – A suspect being charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of a UMD student will have his trial moved to a courtroom in Brainerd rather than in Duluth.

The trial for 23-year-old Deandre Davenport who is accused of shooting and killing William Grahek will begin December 4th.

Two suspects in the case have already been sentenced, while two others are still waiting to go on trial.

Noah Baker, 20, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the second-degree murder of Grahek, after pleading guilty to the charge in April.

His sister, Tara Baker, 23, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender in April, after first lying to authorities after the crime took place in 2017. She was sentenced to 60 days in a women’s correctional facility, and another six years of supervised probation, to include a variety of requirements.

Noah King, 19, has also been charged with murder in first degree. Xavier Haywood, 27, is charged with aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact.