Gubernatiorial Candidate Tim Walz Visits Duluth, Focused On Future of Healthcare

Walz is running against Republican Jeff Johnson.

DULUTH, Minn. – Tim Walz, the Democratic Gubernatorial candidate for Minnesota Governor made a stop in Duluth on Wednesday.

He was at Beaner’s Central Coffeehouse to have a discussion on the future of healthcare in Minnesota.

Walz sat with a registered nurse, a first medical student and Rep. Jennifer Schultz (MN-7A).

He says Minnesota is better positioned than any other state when it comes to healthcare.

“So, I think the future of healthcare in Minnesota looks like a more efficient, cost–effective system, where people aren’t worried about or tied to how they’re going to figure out how to pay that medical bill and that the research starts making sure that the cure for cancer and Alzheimer’s comes through Minnesota,” said Walz. “That’s how you really get a handle on this.”

His goal is to learn how Minnesotans have access to quality and affordable healthcare.

“Our vision for a Minnesota is to make sure we have the healthiest, most well–educated workforce, that starts with making sure that everybody has access to care,” said Walz. “And, my vision is that means buying in at no cost to MN care, a program that is highly effective that keeps people out of poverty that allows them access to that good quality care.”

According to the Pew Research Center, healthcare is one of the top concerns for voters.

Walz is running against Republican Jeff Johnson.

The winner will take over for current Gov. Mark Dayton who is not running for re–election.