Making Colorful Fall Memories at Jay Cooke State Park

Park Naturalists at Jay Cooke State Park are Pleased to Invite the Public to their Wednesday Wanderings Series in October

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting Wednesday, October 3, you, your family and friends are invited to take part in a new month-long series at Jay Cooke State Park near Carlton.

Wednesday Wellness Wanderings will include a guided tour with Park Naturalist Kristine Hiller.

The event is a three-part weekly series.

Folks are invited to arrive and take part in the series from 5 – 6 p.m. every week throughout October.

Although programs are free, a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter the park.

They can be purchased upon arrival. $7 dollars per day or $35 dollars for an annual.

Click here for more information on Jay Cooke State Park.