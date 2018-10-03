Minneapolis Police Won’t Investigate Ellison

They Won't Investigate due to Conflict of Interest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minneapolis Police Department says it won’t investigate allegations of domestic abuse against Rep. Keith Ellison due to a conflict of interest.

State Democratic officials asked law enforcement to investigate after an attorney with links to the party found the allegations were unsubstantiated.

Ellison’s ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan, alleged in August that the Democratic congressman dragged her off a bed by her feet and screamed obscenities at her in 2016. Ellison has denied the allegations.

Minneapolis police say they won’t handle the case due to a conflict, or an appearance of a conflict of interest.

The department is talking with other law enforcement agencies to see where they might refer the case.