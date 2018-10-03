Pick Your Pumpkin, It’s National Pumpkin Seed Day!
The FOX 21 Morning Crew Celebrated National Pumpkin Seed Day on Wednesday, October 3
DULUTH, Minn. – With the month of October in full swing, it’s only fitting we celebrate National Pumpkin Seed Day on Wednesday, October 3.
Roasted Pumpkin Seed Recipe:
- Remove pulp from seeds, rinse and pat dry
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees
- Melt three tbsp. butter, mix with salt and two tbsp. Worcestershire sauce (add any spices of choice)
- Line baking sheet with tinfoil, lightly grease/spray for non-stick
- Bake for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally
- Enjoy!