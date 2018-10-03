Pick Your Pumpkin, It’s National Pumpkin Seed Day!

DULUTH, Minn. – With the month of October in full swing, it’s only fitting we celebrate National Pumpkin Seed Day on Wednesday, October 3.

Roasted Pumpkin Seed Recipe:

  1. Remove pulp from seeds, rinse and pat dry
  2. Preheat oven to 300 degrees
  3. Melt three tbsp. butter, mix with salt and two tbsp. Worcestershire sauce (add any spices of choice)
  4. Line baking sheet with tinfoil, lightly grease/spray for non-stick
  5. Bake for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally
  6. Enjoy!

 

