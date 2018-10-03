Prep Soccer: Greyhounds Take Down Hawks in Doubleheader

The Greyhound girls win their season finale, while the boys stay undefeated.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- In a Duluth East versus Hermantown high school soccer doubleheader, both the girls and boys of East came away with the win. For the girls, the Greyhounds scored in the first half and that one goal sealed the game with a 1-0 victory as they finish their season 7-8-1.

As for the boys, Duluth East remains undefeated with a 5-0 win over Hermantown. It all started with Will Francis who scored in the 9th minute. Seconds later, the Greyhounds added two more goals including one by Michael Reichhoff.

The Greyhounds look ahead to Saturday when they will travel to Grand Rapids for their season finale. As for Hermantown, the girls look to close out their season Monday against Duluth Denfeld while the boys have two more games left starting Friday at Mesabi East.