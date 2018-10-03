Public Meetings to be Held on Protective Gear
Last Week City Council Voted to Table a Purchase
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Citizen’s Review Board has announced they will be hosting three open houses next week to gather public input that will be used to create a draft policy surrounding the city’s purchase of personal protective equipment.
Last week the City Council voted to table a purchase of the gear after members of the public expressed concerns about militarizing the police force.
Next week’s meetings will be held:
- Tuesday 10/09: East High School 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Wednesday 10/10: Denfeld High School 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday 10/11: Old Central High School 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.