Saints Volleyball Swept By Bluegolds

St. Scholastica loses to Wisconsin-Eau Claire 3-0.

DULUTH, Minn.- St. Scholastica were swept by No. 15 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 3-0 for its second straight loss.

Brooke Schermann lead the Saints in kills with 12 while Espi Austvold lead in assists with 13. CSS falls to 7-12 on the season and 5-5 in conference play.

They now look ahead to Friday’s match at Augustana.