St. Scholastica Students Rack Up Volunteer Hours

Hundreds of students helped out in the Twin Ports community.

DULUTH, Minn.- Students at the College of St. Scholastica are getting their volunteer hours in, as the student body was released from class to get out and help in the community.

For Community Day, independent students and several organizations from the school dedicated their day to Twin Ports area non-profits, doing things like moving equipment, cleaning beaches and writing Christmas cars for service members and veterans.

Residence life students like Cece Liaboyle chose to volunteer at the American Red Cross in hopes of reaching a wide scale of people.

“It’s a good way to know that we can make a difference beyond being a student. We have the tools to make an impact for others not just in our school community.”

Helpers are hoping to write and send up to 15 thousand cards and packages in time for the holiday season. Regular volunteer Carol Skoglund were happy to get all the help they could, especially from students who were eager to be involved.

“This is the first card signing that we’ve done where the students are actually coming in and doing this. I think it’s just great. I think it’s a great experience for the students.”

Volunteers wrote an estimated one thousand cards for active military and veterans alongside the CSS students.