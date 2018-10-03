Students at Lake Superior College Aim for Success

Over 500 students attended the day's event.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the past 10 years, Lake Superior College has found a way to benefit students in ways greater than just learning in a classroom.

Every semester the school hosts a student success day dedicated to showcasing college and community resources. The day’s event gathered several school organizations, community action groups and key note speakers for students to interact with.

Classes were excused for the day, encouraging students like Taylor Noyse to attend the selection of over 60 breakout sessions.

“Well I think it’s kind of important to be involved in school… with your school. Be more active… that’s kind of how you are more successful s being active in your community and your college community.”

Student organizations like the Business Professionals of America attend conferences like Student Success Day because of the networking connections they can make with experts in their field.