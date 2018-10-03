Survey Reveals Duluth’s Growing Economic Impact From Industrial Jobs

Industry jobs contributed almost $4 billion to the local economy and provided nearly 10,000 jobs in 2016.

DULUTH, Minn. – The industrial sector of the Northland continues to have a big impact on the area economy and a recent survey shows just how important that impact is.

The Duluth Seaway Port Authority initiated the survey along with the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.”

The survey is called “Foundations For Growth Shaping Duluth’s Industrial Economy.”

One key finding from the study is, for every 10 industrial jobs in Duluth, there are eight other jobs generated elsewhere in the region.

The survey also revealed how industry jobs contributed almost $4 billion to the local economy and provided nearly 10,000 jobs in 2016.

“I think that there’s lots of ways that this can influence policymakers. I mean, it’s everything from creating more business friendly policies to encourage businesses to locate and stay here,” said Duluth Seaway Port Authority Executive Director Deb DeLuca. “It’s making the industry more visible, that it’s known for, it’s an accepted part of the economic mix.”

Members of an advisory committee participated in the survey including the City of Duluth.

Click here for the survey.