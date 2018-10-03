Terrifying Trays at Pottery Burn

Store Hosts Halloween Clay Platter Painting Event

DULUTH, Min.- Some Duluthians can now eat off something ghostly, as the Pottery Burn hosted a “Boo–tastic Platter” workshop today.

Anyone could stop by and start crafting some creepy clay plates.

People could choose from a sushi platter or standard flat platter, trace a design, and begin painting.

“This is kind of seeing the step 1 through the finished project,” said Pottery Burn owner, Amanda Korhonen. “So it’s really easy, anybody can do it. You don’t have to be artistic to be here at all.”

Saturday October 20th the Pottery Burn will hold a “Paint Til you Faint” event, in celebration of National Paint Your Own Pottery Day.

That day you can paint any of the clay sculptures they have for Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas, until midnight.