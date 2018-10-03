UMD Volleyball Sweeps No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul

Bulldogs extend their win streak to 7 after winning in three straight sets over the Golden Bears.

DULUTH, Minn.- No. 5 Minnesota Duluth swept No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul 3-0 Wednesday night at Romano Gym. The Bulldogs extended their win streak to seven straight.

Mackenzie Morgan lead the match in kills with 13 and not far behind were Kate Berg and Sarah Kelly each with 10. Emily Torve lead in assists with 38.

The Bulldogs now look ahead to Friday’s match at Southwest Minnesota State.