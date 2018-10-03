Undefeated Bulldogs Trying Not Look Ahead of Schedule

The UMD football is undefeated at 5-0 and they don't want to think about if they can pull off a perfect season.

DULUTH, Minn. – With a strong 32-3 win over Concordia-St. Paul last weekend, the UMD football team are just about halfway through the season and remain undefeated.

Now the question is: with this constant success, how do the Bulldogs keep from getting ahead of themselves?

“We talk about it as a team. We take it one week at a time. Our main goal at the end of the week is to come out 1–0. So if we’re able to do that then we’re successful,” running back Wade Sullivan said.

“Our coaches do a great job of telling us week to week that it’s one game at a time, one play at a time and that’s why we got to this point. I feel like they just keep reiterating that same message to us and it keeps us locked in and focused. I don’t even know who we play two games from now,” said cornerback Tareq Abulebbeh.

The Bulldogs will look to keep the streak alive as they travel to Augustana this Saturday.