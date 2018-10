Yellowjackets Volleyball Go to Five Sets Again, But Fall to Wildcats

UWS volleyball loses a tough one to St. Catherine 3-2.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Wisconsin Superior is now 14-7 on the season after losing in five sets to St. Catherine 3-2 Wednesday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Taylor Howe lead the Yellowjackets in kills with 13, followed by Brylee Colligan with 12. Emily VerWay lead the match in assists with 47.

UWS now prepares for a conference match at Bethany Lutheran on Saturday.