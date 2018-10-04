Apples and Adventure Await in Bayfield this Weekend

BAYFIELD, Wis. – The famed Bayfield Apple Festival has already won the rank of “10 Best Fall Harvest Festivals in the Nation” in past years, and they’re looking to secure that position once again this year.

The festival is set to kick off Friday, October 5 and run through Sunday, October 7.

The event serves as a celebration of the autumn harvest and Bayfield’s rich agriculture heritage.

Folks will have the chance to enjoy hundreds of vendors, fresh apple pies, tarts, caramel apples, ciders and other fall treats.

Bayfield Area Chamber of Commerce spokesperson Bob Gross spoke Thursday morning with FOX 21’s Brett Scott and Meteorologist Brittney Merlot about how much work and dedication it takes to prepare for the festival each year.

