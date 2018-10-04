Delicious Honey Garlic Salmon Recipe For Fall, Ya’ll!

Cooking Connection: Cast Iron Bar & Grill

DULUTH, Min. – In this week’s Cooking Connection we are bringing you to Cast Iron Grill in Pike Lake where the chef is cooking up Honey Garlic Salmon! As the weather turns chilly, meals become slightly heavier thus this week’s delicious recipe features salmon and potatoes with some of the best flavors of the season!

RECIPE: Drizzle butter on salmon alongside some salt and pepper, put in oven for about 15 minutes, until internal temperature is at 140°. While that cooks you can start on the homemade sauce. Apple cider vinegar, add a little seasoning, 2:1 honey and soy sauce, minced garlic, squeeze half a lemon, stir well. Drizzle sauce over cooked salmon and then throw it back into the oven for another 2 minutes to caramelize the sauce.

Herb potatoes: Diced Idaho potatoes, yellow onion and a season blend. Cook to your preferred crispiness!

OR head to Cast Iron Bar & Grill and have it made for you!

LOCATION: 5906 Old Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811

HOURS: Tues-Fri 11am-midnight; Sat & Sun: 9am-midnight; closed on Monday

PHONE: (218) 729-7514