Fall Colors Brings In Business Boom

Last year Betty's Pies saw a big boost in traffic late into October and hopes are high for the same this year.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Many tourists are making their way to the North Shore in search of views of the fall colors.

It also means phones are ringing off the hook and local hot spots like Betty’s Pies are seeing a constant flow of customers.

Workers tell us once the Fall Colors are in the 50 percent range business starts picking up.

“We kind of expect it to be really busy. Weekends are absolutely crazy here. So, it’s a little overwhelming, but eventually we work our way through it,” said Betty’s Pies Owner Carl Ehlenz. “We have a lot of take–out business on weekend, because there are so many people up here, but it goes pretty smooth.”

“They said it’s been really incredible this week. Then they’ll stop here on their way back, cause they’re staying in Duluth or Two Harbors,” said Ehlenz. “We get a lot of people later in the day that have already went and checked out the colors, but, they’re loving it. The colors are beautiful this year.”

Employees from Betty’s Pies also plan to take some time and see the Fall Colors for themselves.