Fourth-Ranked Bulldogs Ready To Clash With Golden Gophers

Sweeping Boston College has given UMD the confidence they need to take on Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn.- After sweeping No. 4 Boston College, the UMD women’s hockey team is getting ready for its biggest rivalry of the season in the University of Minnesota.

The Bulldogs are using the confidence from the Golden Eagles take-down to prepare them for the weekend.

“We definitely proved ourselves and I was definitely impressed with the team overall. Their intensity level was there and those two wins are definitely giving us confidence going into the Gopher weekend and it’s going to be a big challenge for us but we’re ready for it,” said goalie Maddie Rooney.

“We can compete with some of the best teams in the higher rankings and I think that just goes to show how much work we put in in the preseason and I think that’s really important to have that confidence going into next weekend,” said forward Ryleigh Houston.

“They have a lot of weapons up front similar to us. A lot of youth, a lot of energy, a lot of excitement and a lot of hype about what their season is supposed to be like. I see a lot of similarities with our team so I expect a great couple games this weekend,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

Game one of the two-game series is Friday. Puck drop is at 7:07 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.