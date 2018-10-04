#GOTW Preview: Eskomos Look to Build Momentum Against Gobblers

Esko will host Aitkin on Homecoming Night for our Game of the Week.

ESKO, Minn. – Friday night’s FOX 21 Game of the Week pits Esko against Aitkin. And for the Eskomos, it will be a chance to build off a big win last week.

Esko held on for a narrow win at Pine City to earn their first victory of the season. It was a sigh of relief for the team to finally get that monkey off their back.

“We’ve talked about turning the corner for a while. We also talked about the first one being the toughest. So if we want to start tipping this a little bit, we had to start with one and it will go from there,” head coach Scott Arnston said.

It will be a tough task to earn back to back wins as the Gobblers are coming off just their first loss of the season. But the Eskomos feel like they need this win if they want to close out their season on a high note.

“Most of the teams in our section are either 4-1 or 1-4 so getting this win could move us up to third or fourth place in the rankings and it would really improve our team’s morale,” wide receiver John Haapanen said.

“That’s where we are with our team, saying ‘OK we have three games to go to and try to get to that third seed if we can’,” said Arnston.

There will be a special kickoff time Friday at Esko as the game will start at 4:30 p.m.