Hot Dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Travels Through the Twin Ports!

One of six Wienermobiles traveling across the country!

SUPERIOR Wis.- Northlander’s relished in the fun of seeing the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile travel through the Twin Ports!

The famous weenie on wheels is one of only six driving all across the country. The dog made two stops in Superior Thursday sporting its Oscar Mayer jingle and certified drivers, known as Hotdoggers, Ann Ma-Weenie and Ketch-Up Kyle.

“You have to love making people smile every day, being around a vast array of people, and having a passion not just for traveling, but for spreading the love that comes with this crazy awesome vehicle,” said Ketch-Up Kyle Edwards.

The Wienermobile and Hotdoggers have one more stop in the Twin Ports at the Super One on Burning Tree Rd. and in West Duluth Sunday.