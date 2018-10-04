Parent-Toddler Art Class is in Session at the Duluth Art Institute

Children under the age of five can learn how to make various art projects.

DULUTH, Minn.-Parents and their talented tots kicked off a Fall class at the Duluth Art Institute in Lincoln Park called ‘Big Art for Littles”

Children under the age of five had the opportunity to sign up for the five week class teaching them how to do different art projects. The program has been going on for about four years at the institute and includes everything from story telling to a small history lesson and projects ranging from using scissors to making paper mache.

“Really try to focus on meeting the kids where they are. Maybe they need some work with scissor skills. Maybe they need work on holding crayons or pencils. Just creating a fun environment,” said institute Director of Education Amy Varsek.

The Fall session of “Big Art for Littles” still has a few open spots to fill, which can be registered for here. The next session will be in February.