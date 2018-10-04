Previous Stabbing Victims Arrested for Domestic Assault and gun Threat

Victims Suffered non-Life Threatening Injuries

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing Wednesday night in the 2300 Block of West 6th Street.

Upon arrival at the residence officers identified two male stabbing victims who reported being stabbed by an unknown assailant and were uncooperative when asked for more information.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers found the female assailant next door and say she admitted to the stabbing in self-defense. Authorities say evidence at the scene supported her claim and she was not arrested.

Shortly after the two males were released from the hospital they returned to the residence where another argument ensued. According to the female one of the men pulled a firearm on her and threatened to kill her. He then gave the gun to the other man who hid it in a closet of the apartment.

When officers arrived on scene they arrested one man for second degree assault, threats of violence, felon in possession and domestic assault. The other man was booked to County Jail for felon in possession.