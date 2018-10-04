Superior Police Department Notified About Possible SWL&P Dropbox Theft

Superior Water, Light & Power Says the Superior Police Department is Investigating

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Superior Water, Light & power has notified the Superior Police Department of a possible break-in and theft of their Hill Avenue payment drop box.

According to a recent post made on the Superior Water, Light & Power Facebook page they are notifying customers that any payments dropped in the box located at 2915 Hill Avenue after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday and before 7:00 a.m. on Thursday should contact their SWL&P office immediately.

The drop box will remain closed until the new drive-through payment drop box opens in the coming weeks.

SWL&P is requesting that customers needing to make payments while this matter is being investigated make their payments inside the Hill Avenue facility or at one of these other locations:

Super One Foods – 1515 Oakes Avenue

Super One Foods – 2202 East 2 nd Street

Street Walmart – 3801 Tower Avenue

2915 Hill Avenue (Inside Facility) – 8:00a.m. to 4:00 p.m.: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

Check here for more payment options: www.swlp.com/CustomerService/PayingMyBill.