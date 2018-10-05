19-Year-old Theft Suspect Shot by Officers in Superior

The Investigation is Ongoing

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Superior Police Department along with other local law enforcement agencies is investigating a shooting that took place in Superior on Friday.

According to released reports of the incident, officers were dispatched to investigate a theft at a business on Belknap Street when officers located the suspect near the Central Park neighborhood.

When officers approached the suspect a confrontation occurred resulting in the male being shot multiple times by the officers.

Authorities say life saving measures were immediately started on the male who was conscious and transported to a Duluth hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance.

There were no other injuries reported with the incident.

It has not been verified how many officers were involved in the shooting or the condition of the suspect.

The officers have been placed on Administrative Leave which is a department policy.