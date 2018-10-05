Bayfield Apple Festival This Weekend

Businesses are getting stands and booths ready for the thousands of tourists

BAYFIELD, Wis. – Shops in Bayfield have been spending the week preparing for the Apple Festival crowds.

Booths, tents, and stands are going up all around town.

The Fat Radish will be serving shrimp tempura, fish tacos, hot drinks, and plenty of pie for all the tourist passing by their restaurant.

“The last week or two we’re just prep, prep, prep,” said Jacob Sandstrom, front of house manager at the Fat Radish. “We got a guy in there just making pies, that’s all day every day nad just stacking them up. We don’t have much space for anything in our coolers and we’re ready to go.”

There are more than sixty food booths in total.

Apple Festival was named one of the ten best harvest festivals in the nation by USA Today.