Coaches Corner: Cloquet Football

For this week's Coaches Corner, we talk with the Cloquet football team.

CLOQUET, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we chat with the Cloquet football team. Lumberjacks head coach Tom Lenarz along with senior Luke Konietzko spoke about their season so far and what they expect from the final few weeks, leading up to the sectional playoffs.