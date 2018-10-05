DSSO Set to Take Northlanders on Grand Adventures this Season

The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra will Kick Off their 2018/2019 Season on Saturday, October 6

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra has ten extraordinary adventures up their sleeve this season, and they’re more than thrilled to share the sights and sounds with the public.

On Friday morning, DSSO Music Director Dirk Meyer spoke with FOX 21’s Brett Scott about the upcoming list of performances.

The first production of the season will be on Saturday, October 6 at the DECC Symphony Hall.

The music will begin playing at 7:00 p.m.

More information:

Saturday, October 6

Sailing North Masterworks I

7:00 p.m. at Symphony Hall at the DECC

Leonard Bernstein: Three Dance Episodes from “On the Town”

Gene Koshinski: soniChroma

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1

Soloists: Gene Koshinski & Tim Broscious, percussion

This performance will be broadcast live on WDSE-WRPT.

Click here to purchase tickets for upcoming DSSO events.