Former Duluth Middle School Teacher Pleads Guilty to Criminal Sexual Conduct

Winterfeld is due Back in Court November 16

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth Middle School teacher, Karla Winterfeld, appeared back in court Friday morning to enter her plea to charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct.

Winterfeld, 33, plead guilty to the charges and is facing up to 30 years in jail and/or a fine of $40,000.

Winterfeld admitted to having sex with her 15-year-old foster son and former student in May.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 16.