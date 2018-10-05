Gophers Hand Bulldogs First Loss of Season

Two UMD freshmen tallied their first career goals in the loss.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 4 University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team suffered its first loss of the season to its rival as No. 3 Minnesota got the 5-2 win on Friday night.

Gabbie Hughes scored her first collegiate goal just 67 seconds into the first period to give the Bulldogs an early lead but the Gophers would respond immediately, scoring four unanswered goals. UMD would score again the first to make it 4-2 Minnesota at the end of the first. Taylor Anderson would also score her first collegiate goal for the Bulldogs.

Minnesota would score again to seal the 5-2 win.

UMD and Minnesota face off again on Saturday at 3:07 p.m.