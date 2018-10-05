Math Conference Happening at UMD this Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.-UMD is celebrating math this weekend during a conference geared toward the subject.

The event, which features participants from across the planet, focuses on graph theory while studying properties of all kinds of networks which can be used for everything from sports tournaments to flight schedules.

Organizers say it also helps by getting everyone in one room which helps solve bigger issues within math.

“For mathematicians, there is nothing like working in the lab, as chemists would do, or people in other fields. You need to meet people, work with people, discuss problems,” said UMD Math Professor Dalibor Froncek.

Four of the five keynote speakers are women who work in math. Organizers say with that type of representation, they hope to encourage more woman to join the math field.